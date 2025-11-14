Man accidentally shot by his dog in freak accident after leaving weapon on his bed

PENNSYLVANIA: A Pennsylvania man was allegedly shot in the back by his dog in a freak accident that forced police to rush to the man’s home.

The 53–year–old, whose identity has not been revealed, said he was cleaning his shotgun and had laid his weapon on the bed when his dog jumped up, according to Shillington police cited by WFMZ.

The canine saw his owner setting down the gun as an invitation to jump on the bed to be pet, and unintentionally set off the gun.

The man’s son called 911 at 11.13 pm Tuesday night, saying that a male had been shot in the 300 block of State Street.

‘Reports came in originally that they didn’t know who the shooter was and it was a shotgun wound to the lower back,’ Corporal Michael Schoone said.

‘While they were responding, they were informed that a dog had jumped up onto the bed, causing the shotgun to go off – which openly struck the male.’

Police said the man involved in the incident was unsure as to what stage of cleaning the gun he was in.

A spent shell casing was found inside the weapon.

‘It’s unsure if the dog’s paw may have gotten caught inside the trigger and the safety was off or if there was some sort of manufacturer malfunction,’ Schoone said.

After the unusual shooting, the Shillington man was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent an initial surgery for his injuries.

The event remained under investigation by police, although law enforcement reportedly said it seemed like an accident.

‘Obviously, you should be treating every weapon as if it’s loaded. All the cardinal rules: keeping it in a safe direction, finger off the trigger,’ Schoone said.

He called what happened ‘the perfect storm.’

‘It was just the right place at the right time,’ Schoone told WFMZ. ‘Or the wrong time.’

The man and his son – in different rooms – were the only people at home at the time of the shooting, ABC News reported.

There were also two dogs in the residence.

The man who was shot in the back required additional surgery after his first operation.

The full extent of his injuries remained unclear.

The Daily Mail reached out to the Shillington Police Department after–hours for further comment.