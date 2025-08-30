Man accused of murdering wife, 3 others killed in Lahore encounter

LAHORE: A man allegedly involved in the murder of four relatives, including his wife and daughter, was killed in an encounter with police in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to SP Cantt Captain (R) Qazi Ali Raza, the suspect, identified as Imran alias Mani, had killed four people, including his wife and daughter, a few days ago within the jurisdiction of Hayer police station. After committing the murders, he himself called police helpline 15 to inform them about his crime and then fled the scene. Police said Imran was a drug addict and peddler.

On a tip-off, Hayer police conducted a raid to arrest Imran near Raja Bhola area. Upon seeing the police, the suspect, along with his accomplices, opened fire and tried to escape. Police retaliated, during which Imran was killed while his accomplices managed to flee.

Police recovered weapons from the possession of the killed suspect.

