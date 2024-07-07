Man accused of rape arrested at Islamabad airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration circle on Sunday conducted an operation and arrested a wanted individual who trying to flee abroad, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the accused, named Amir Abdullah, was wanted in a rape case registered in Margalla police station.

In a move to thwart his attempt to flee the country, the authorities included the name of the accused in the stop list.

The FIA handed over the arrested individual to Islamabad police for further action.

A day earlier, the FIA Immigration wing arrested a passenger at Sialkot airport for traveling on fake documents.

As per details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson said that a passenger, Usman Ali, who was traveling to Azerbaijan was arrested for possessing a fake Greece Residence Card.

The accused has been shifted to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action and further investigation is underway.