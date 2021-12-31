Man accused of raping Pakistani-American doctor gets bail

KARACHI: A man accused of sexually assaulting a Pakistani-American doctor within the jurisdiction of Karachi’s Frere police station was granted bail on Friday.

A district and sessions court granted bail to Syed Yasir Hussain against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

The judge observed the complainant stated in the FIR that she was sexually abused, but in court she said the accused attempted to rape her. Moreover, the accused’s samples didn’t match with those of the woman, he noted.

“In light of evidence available on record, it is a case of further inquiry,” the court ruled.

The applicant’s lawyer stated that the FIR was registered after a 41 hours delay. The woman gave contradictory statements before the police and court, he argued, pleading with the court to grant his client bail.

On Nov 16, the Frere police had lodged a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the lady doctor who stated that the accused took her to his car parked inside his house and raped her on November 15.

