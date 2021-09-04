Man answers work-related call despite falling into pool

A video of a man continuing his work call after slipping into a swimming pool is making rounds on social media.

The man has set a new example of strict work ethics with his action.

The clip sees an unidentified person speaking on his phone before tripping. He manged to get back up and continued talking.

“My dad slipped into the pool on a conference call and kept talking,” the text on the Instagram video read.

The clip got reactions with some saying he did it deliberately.

“He even removes his socks like he planned it all out,” a user said. Another stated that he wanted to sit on the spot anyways.

However, working from home does not mean that funny stuff does not happen.

In another funny incident, a man was walking with his t-shirt and boxers after forgetting to turn off his webcam after a conference call.

His friends or co-workers were rolling with laughter and tried to tell him that he was being seen by everyone involved in the conference.

One of them called him and notified him about the situation after which he is seen running inside.