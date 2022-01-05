Man posing as army official held in Karachi for blackmailing women

KARACHI: A man posing himself as an army official has been arrested in Karachi over allegedly blackmailing multiple people including a woman, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the suspect has been arrested from the Sohrab Goth area after it emerged that he used to blackmail and loot people while posing as an army official.

“A woman was also part of his gang and they had made fake IDs to blackmail people,” they said adding that the suspects also used to blackmail government officials to get their illegal acts done.

The police identified the suspect as Arsalan and said that they had recovered a fake service card and uniform from his possession.

In January 2021, a raiding team of Sachal police station has arrested a man posing as a high-rank officer of a sensitive agency along with his two accomplices in Karachi.

Police said a raid on a tip-off was conducted against a man who called himself a senior officer of a sensitive institution and involved in receiving bribes from the local citizens.

During the raid carried out over citizens’ complaints, Sachal police officials arrested the accused along with his two accomplices besides recovering fake cards and stamps.

It emerged that the accused men have started a business of manufacturing gutka.

