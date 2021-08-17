Man arrested after trying to bury child following gang rape

MASTUNG: A man was arrested from Mastung district of Balochistan province after he was allegedly caught red-handed burying a child after being gang-raped by a group of at most four men, ARY NEWS reported.

The suspect was trying to bury a body of a child in Kali Hasni area when Levies officials arrested him after being informed by locals regarding suspicious activity.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Assistant Commissioner Mastung said that the child was abducted 10 days prior from the Kali Raisani area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province.

“Three to four people raped him in a home at Patel Road besides also torturing him,” he said. The arrested suspect claimed that he was handed over the body by the suspects to bury him against Rs5,000.

The incidents of children being raped in parts of the country have been reported frequently despite laws being in place to deal with such issues.

In December 2020, President Arif Alvi promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders.

As per the ordinance, special courts would be constituted for speedy trials of rape cases across the country. The courts will be bound to wind up the sexual abuse cases within four months.

The identity of the rape victim would be kept secret as per the ordinance.

Later, the government put together a special 42-strong committee overseeing the implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance, putting Maleeka Bokhari of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in charge of the body.