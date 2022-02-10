Man arrested for fake attorney papers of Church land in Karachi

LAHORE: The anti-corruption department Punjab has arrested an stamp vendor allegedly involved in forgery to encroach and sell a Church-owned property, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested a stamp vendor Waheed Ahmed from Lahore who prepared forged power of attorney in the name of one, Zafar Iqbal.

A plot of land at Fatima Jinnah Road in Karachi, has been the property of the Lahore diocese of the Church. The plot has been involved in this scam of forgery.

Accused stamp vendor Waheed Ahmed stamped his thumb marks over the property papers of the church, preparing a forged power of attorney in the name of Zafar Iqbal.

The accused forged a fake power of attorney from the Bishop of Lahore and transferred the property in Karachi through this forged document in the name of Zafar Iqbal, ACE Punjab Director General Gohar Nafees said.

The ACE also inquiring into Waheed Ahmed’s involvement in preparation of forged documents in other cases, the official added.

Accused Zafar Iqbal concluded a lease agreement of the land with Afzal Qaimkhan in year 2019, Anti-Corruption top official said.

A case of the forgery has been registered against the accused at the anti-corruption police station Lahore, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that there are also other reports about sale of the properties of church and other worship places with forged documents.

Comments