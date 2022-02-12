Man arrested for abetting suicide of mother-in-law

COIMBATORE: A brokenhearted elderly couple in India has consumed a poisonous substance after being scolded and beaten up by their son-in-law for stopping him to torture their daughter and grandson.

The man namely D Tamilselvan, 35, was arrested by Indian police in Nadupuni village of India’s Tamil Nadu state for abetting the suicide of his mother-in-law.

According to the Indian media reports, the man along with his 27-year-old wife and seven-year-old son was residing at the residence of his parents-in-law for the last three months after his wife gave birth to a baby girl.

It emerged that Tamilselvan scolded and tortured his wife after seeing his son watching television. He then beat his son for not concentrating on his studies and broke open the television.

The parents-in-law tried to stop him not to fighting with their daughter but he started beating his father-in-law who left the house immediately. He then asked his mother-in-law not to interfere in his family affairs and told her to end life.

The brokenhearted elderly couple decided to end their lives and consumed cow dung power (a chemical dye) at their residence on Thursday night.

After Dhandapani started vomiting on Friday late at night, his son-in-law and daughter took them to the hospital but his mother-in-law died on Friday morning without responding to the treatment.

After gaining consciousness following the treatment, the elderly man revealed the incident before the police inspector that led to the registration of a case against his son-in-law, D Tamilselvan.

The arrested man was remanded in judicial custody.

