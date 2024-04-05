Man Arrested For Cheering Murder Of Friend On Video Livestream

A man from United States (US) has been charged with murder after he allegedly watched and cheered his friend being killed by another over a live video stream.

A report from international media outlet stated that the man, Stefan Jakubov, was arrested on March 15 in Las Vegas in connection with the death of the victim, Aaron Chavez.

“The victim was found dead on August 13”, the police quoted.

The police officials discovered Chavez’s charred body near Gino Julian’s residence. Julian had requested a tow truck after his vehicle became stuck in the sand. Later, authorities arrested 30-year-old Julian, an international media outlet reported, citing police sources.

Months later after the incident, the authorities issued an arrest warrant for Jakubov on March 6, as per reports.

Under the police custody, Jakubov confessed to witnessing Julian repeatedly assault Chavez via video livestream.

The report from the international media outlet also mentioned that text messages displayed during the livestream allegedly showed Jakubov encouraging Julian to commit the attack.

People.com – an American weekly magazine – quoted police as saying that one of Jakubov’s purposed messages to Julian urged him to “Break his face,” while another allegedly instructed Julian to “Delete our convos.”

As per online court records, Jakubov has been charged with open murder, conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, robbery, and concealing evidence.