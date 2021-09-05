Man arrested for ‘forcefully’ marrying girl via WhatsApp

ISLAMABAD: A man was arrested by Islamabad police for ‘forcefully’ performing nikah with a girl allegedly via WhatsApp messaging app, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that the accused lured the girl into his trapped and performed nikah with her through WhatsApp messaging app.

Police added that the action was taken on the complaint of the girl and an investigation is underway. They revealed that the man had forcefully taken the girl with her and performed nikah via WhatsApp.

In February, a woman was blamed to have robbed a youngster in Karachi after befriending him through a social media platform.

A 17-year-old youngster from Sukkur had allegedly been lured by a girl as the former visited Karachi five days back on her invitation.

Police had revealed that the family of the boy followed him while considering that he was in trouble and was allegedly abducted using a social media trap.

They adding that the family intercepted the boy at the Tariq Road area of the city along with the girl and forcefully tried to take him away with them.

The passers-by had considered it an abduction bid and informed the police, which later brought the boy and his family to the Ferozeabad police station for further probe as the girl fled from the scene.

The family had claimed before the police that the girl had looted Rs70,000 from the Sukkur man and was further demanding Rs30,000.