Thursday, December 26, 2024
Man arrested for harassing woman at Karachi’s market

By Nazir Shah
KARACHI: District Central Police in Karachi have arrested a suspect, identified as Amir, for allegedly harassing a woman at a market in Sector 5M North Karachi, ARY News reported.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Zeeshan Siddiqui said that the woman was shopping at a stall when three youths, including Amir, allegedly harassed her. The SSP said that Amir was arrested with the help of the viral video.

A case has been registered against Amir and others at Bilal Colony police station and raids are being conducted to arrest his two accomplices.

Read More: Karachi man strips naked in front of passerby woman in Surjani

Earlier in a separate case, the footage of an incident came to light, showing a man harassing a pedestrian woman in Karachi

In the disturbing video, a woman was subjected to harassment while walking on a road in Pak Colony area of Karachi, later fleeing the scene.

Authorities report that although the video of the incident has been emerged, the victim has not yet come forward to report the incident to the police, however, the police have apprehended the suspect involved in the incident.

