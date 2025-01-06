Man arrested for killing citizen in exchange for Umrah tickets

LAHORE: Lahore police claimed to have solved a targeted killing that occurred on January 1 in the Sabzazar area, arresting the killer who assassinated a citizen in exchange for two Umrah tickets, ARY News reported quoting police.

The alleged target killer named Usman was hired by his brother-in-law, Imtiaz, to murder Riyaz. The payment for the killing was agreed upon as two Umrah tickets, the police said.

Imtiaz had also promised to give the target killer a motorcycle and Rs. 30,000. The motive behind the killing was a property dispute, according to the police.

Investigating officials revealed that the killer was tracked through a phone call received on Riyaz’s mobile phone. Riyaz was shopping with his wife in Badami Bagh area of Lahore when the target killer, accompanied by Imtiaz, arrived at the scene and committed the crime.

The target killer even attended Riyaz’s funeral. Police have assured that Imtiaz, the mastermind behind the killing, will also be arrested soon.

Earlier in a shocking incident in Fort Abbas, a city in Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district, a woman, with the help of her two sons, murdered her husband and buried his body in their house’s courtyard.

According to the police, the victim, Muhammad Iqbal, had been missing for over a month and a half. His body was eventually recovered from the courtyard after his mother raised suspicions and informed authorities.

The woman and her two sons have been arrested in connection with the crime. Law enforcement officials have stated that further investigation into the murder is underway.

On December 19, another heartbreaking news occurred when a mother brutally killed her two children by slitting their throats. The tragic event occurred in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Nawabshah.