Man arrested for murdering daughter to please second wife

LAHORE: A man was arrested in Lahore on the charges of murdering his eight-year-old daughter to please his second wife, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Superintendent Police (SP) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police Asim Iftikhar Kamboh said that a man named Muhammad Arshad was arrested in a murder case.

He revealed that Arshad has a son and daughter from his first wife to whom he had divorced after his second marriage. The children were staying with their father which was unacceptable for the second wife, he added.

Detailing the horrible murder, the SP CIA said that the accused had killed his own daughter aged 8 years just to please his second wife and later informed the police that his daughter has committed suicide.

The police officer said that Arshad has planned to murder his son too.