Man arrested for ‘printing’ fake currency notes

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Navi Mumbai, India for allegedly printing and distributing counterfeit currency, local police confirmed.

According to the Central Unit of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police, a suspect named Praful Govind Patil was for his 'involvement' in producing fake currency notes currency.

The Central Unit of the Crime Branch seized 1,443 counterfeit notes worth INR 200,000 from Praful Govind Patil’s apartment. The recovered currency notes included 574 of Rs 50, 33 of Rs 100, and 856 of Rs 200.

The police said that in order to overcome the financial crisis, the suspect discovered on YouTube how to create counterfeit banknotes. Subsequently, he procured cotton paper, a printer, a scanner, and green plastic strips to affix to the notes in order to give them an authentic appearance.

According to the police, Praful Govind Patil has only completed the ninth grade, used to live separately from his family, and experiencing financial hardship. He got the supplies and began printing false notes at home after seeing a YouTube video on how to counterfeit money.

The police registered a case h against Praful Govind Patil at the Taloja police station, and further investigations are ongoing.