Man arrested for selling crocodile meat

In a horrific incident that went viral in no time, a man was arrested by the forestry department for selling crocodile meat.

According to details, a group of people were selling crocodile meat in the Indian state of Telangana.

The officials said that the crocodiles were swept away by floods to this area but the group of people caught them and sold their meat to locals of the area.

A raid was conducted on the suspects and only one suspect was arrested however the other suspects managed to flee the raid.

In a separate incident, a couple accused of poisoning dozens of pet dogs and cats in Vietnam was arrested, state media said Monday, as local authorities clamp down on animal snatchers who sell the meat to food shops and markets.

Read more: Couple detained over killing pet dogs and cats for meat

The residents in northern Thanh Hoa province, roughly 200 kilometres (120 miles) south of Hanoi, found the bodies of their pets scattered in the streets.

They alerted police, who later caught a man and a woman “collecting the dead dogs and cats in bags”, VNExpress news site said.

Police found cyanide and tools to butcher the 30 animals at the couple’s rented house, another state-run news site said.

The pair reportedly confessed to catching dogs and cats in several communities, intending to transport them to another province to sell as meat.

International animal protection groups have continuously called on the Vietnamese government to ban the eating of dog and cat meat, but Hanoi has so far declined.