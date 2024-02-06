20.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Man arrested for setting fire to widow’s apartment

An arson incident was reported from India’s Indore city in which a man allegedly set a woman’s flat on fire as she had stopped talking to him.

According to the Indian police officials, a 32-year-old man, named Tarun Dhaketa, broke into the woman’s locked home on the night of February 3 and set her flat on fire.

The police stated that the flat was empty as the woman went to attend a birthday party when the culprit barged into the home.

Police stated that the culprit was caught with the help of the CCTV footage.

During the investigation, Dhaketa revealed that the woman residing in the flat was her ‘friend’ and he got angry after she stopped talking to him.

“Dhaketa informed her after he set the flat on fire. He had also issued threats to her over phone as well,” the official said.

Dhaketa has been charged under IPC sections 457 (trespassing into premises by breaking into at night) and 436 (malignant use of inflammable substance with intent to burn down a building).

