Man arrested for sexual assault, filming, blackmail of teenager

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man on Saturday for sexually assaulting, filming and blackmailing a teenage boy in Hyderabad.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the agency’s cyber crime wing arrested Ghulam Mustafa during a raid in a Hyderabad locality.

Also Read: Man held for blackmailing woman through objectionable videos

The man used to subject his 14-year-old employee to sexual abuse and harass and blackmail him with his objectionable videos and photos.

As soon as the victim’s parents got to know about their son’s ordeal, they stopped him from going to work, the spokesperson said, adding that the accused then forced them to send the boy to work and threatened to post his videos and pictures on social media.

Also Read: Police nab Hidayat Khilji over ‘abducting, filming obscene videos of girls’

The FIA has retrieved objectionable videos and pictures from the man’s mobile phone. Threatening messages were also found in his device.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!