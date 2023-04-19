Man arrested for sexual harassing Korean vlogger

A man in India’s Rajasthan state was arrested for following and sexually harassing a Korean vlogger. The incident was captured on video and has caused outrage on social media.

A video of the incident, shared by the blogger, has created chaos on social media. In the video, the man is seen following her while she’s walking down some steps and recording a video. The woman steps aside to let the man pass through, but he stands by her side and sexually harasses her.

The woman can be seen shouting and running away in horror. The video was shared on Twitter by several users, including Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women.

Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur. This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country. Am writing to Shri @AshokGehlot51 to take strongest action! pic.twitter.com/8vfjblcizx — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 18, 2023

Sharing the video, Ms Maliwal called for the strongest action to be taken against the accused stating that “Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur. This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country.”

The Indian police have arrested the man in response to the woman’s post on social media and confirmed that the man has been arrested.

