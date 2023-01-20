Man arrested for ‘spitting’ on rotis, video goes viral

A roti maker is arrested in India’s Uttar Pradesh accused of ‘spitting’ on tandoori rotis at a local hotel after the video went viral on a social media platform.

The video went viral on Twitter in which the accused can be seen ‘spitting’ on roti dough before putting the it in tandoor, which later sells to customers in the area.

According to Sahibabad Superintendent Police (SP) Poonam Mishra, the Indian police immediately took action against the accused, identified as Taseeruddin, for allegedly spitting on rotis and lodge First Information Report (FIR) at the Tila More police station.

He added that an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of a citizen from the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, India. After which police began to investigate further.

In a similar incident on March 2021, two men were caught spitting on chapatis at a hotel in West Delhi. In the viral video, one of them was seen kneading the dough while the other was seen spitting on the rotis before putting them in a tandoor.

Delhi Police west district arrested two persons Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar for spitting on tadoori rotis at a hotel in West Delhi.@DelhiPolice @DCPWestDelhi #DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RnhNFJOK0n — Jitender Sharma🇮🇳 (@jitendesharma) March 18, 2021

After initiating the investigation, it was found that the video was from a local hotel named Chand in the Khyala area. The two men were identified as Sabi Anwar and Ibrahim, both natives of Kishanganj in Bihar. Later a case was registered under relevant sections and both the accused were arrested.

Comments