Man arrested in Karachi ‘for supplying liquor bottles during lockdown’

KARACHI: Police arrested a man for transporting liquor bottles during COVID-19 lockdown in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said they seized a vehicle carrying more than liquor bottles by ‘a black profiteer’ during the COVID-19 lockdown in Karachi. A case was registered after arresting the man, police added.

In May, a rider of a renowned food delivery service had been arrested by police for supplying liquor in Peshawar.

The rider had been apprehended red-handed with six liquor bottles. He was supplying the bottles in the area of Hayatabad.

A case had been registered against the rider, while bottles were seized.