Tulamba police arrest suspect for rape, filming explicit videos of girl

TULAMBA: Police have arrested a man accused of raping a girl and recording explicit videos in Tulamba town of Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Ayaz Sahu, allegedly posed as a journalist and lured girls with promises of employment.

Investigators revealed that Sahu allegedly blackmailed several girls. According to police sources, he reportedly trapped several victims under the pretext of jobs and recorded inappropriate videos of them.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a laptop from the suspect, which have been sent for forensic analysis. Dozens of videos were allegedly found on his devices, and he is accused of threatening victims with their release to extort large sums of money.

One victim was reportedly blackmailed for four years, during which the suspect allegedly subjected her to sexual assault. An FIR was regiestered on her complaint against the accused.

After completing a three-day physical remand, Sahu was sent on judicial remand by the court, police said.

Officials added that digital evidence recovered from the seized devices is expected to play a key role in the investigation, including determining how the videos were recorded, shared, and whether any accomplices were involved.

Earlier, a suspect accused of raping a minor girl was killed on Saturday during an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) of the Punjab Police in Kasur.

The suspect, identified as Tariq, was reportedly being taken to identify a crime scene when he was killed. Officials stated that the encounter occurred after Tariq’s associates opened fire on the CCD personnel. During the exchange of fire, Tariq was killed by the bullets of his own accomplices.

Authorities revealed that DNA evidence revealed that Tariq was also involved in the rape of two additional minor girls, and that he was known to be addicted to ice (crystal meth) and had a history of sexual offences against children.