Man arrested for ‘leaking sensitive official data’: FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an accused under charges of the anti-state campaigning and ‘leaking sensitive official data’.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Anas Nawaz, the FIA said in a statement.

“The accused has been arrested from Bani Galla in a raid,” officials said. “The suspect had illegally accessed the passport and immigration database,” FIA stated.

The accused has been alleged of sharing citizens’ personal passports and pictures of the top government personalities.

FIA said that the accused has caused fear and harassment by sharing sensitive information by an X account.

The agency has registered case against the accused and further inquiring into digital evidence and social media accounts, FIA sources said.