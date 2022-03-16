Man calls police for meth quality check, gets arrested

A man in US state Florida was arrested after he called police and asked them to test his methamphetamine’s authenticity.

As per a report, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday (March 11) from man named Thomas Eugene Colucci, who requested officers to come and “test the methamphetamine” he had recently purchased.

When the officers reached his residence, Colucci produced two small baggies, each containing a white crystal-like substance, and handed them over to the deputy.

The officer tested it and found that it was, in fact, meth.

“Upon arrival, deputies met with Thomas Eugene Colucci. Colucci told deputies he had recently purchased methamphetamine from a male he met in a local bar, and after having used a bit of it, believed it was actually bath salts. Colucci went on to tell deputies he was an experienced drug user, having used methamphetamine in the past, and ‘knew what it should feel like,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The cops then arrested him for possession of the drug along with two counts of drug paraphernalia, with a bond set at $7,000.

After being placed under arrest, Colucci was transported to a local hospital after he complain about chest pain. He was medically cleared by a physician and then taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.

