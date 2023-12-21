26.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Man assaulted, rapes 64-year-old woman

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Indian police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly raping and assaulting a 64-year-old woman at her residence in Mumbai.

The accused was a resident of Mumbai – identified as Umesh Gulabrao Dhok – confessed to his crime under police custody and was charged with various crimes under the IPC.

According to the preliminary investigation, under the pretext of dropping her home, the man lured the woman to his room located in Shantinagar.

An Indian police officer claimed that the accused started forcing himself on the woman and faced resistance over which the accused assaulted her multiple times and repeatedly raped the elder woman.

Later, the woman lost consciousness after which the accused fled and left the woman outside her house, who was disoriented at the time.

The locals found the woman and reported the incident to the local police, after which the police were able to arrest the accused.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.