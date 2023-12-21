Man assaulted, rapes 64-year-old woman

The Indian police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly raping and assaulting a 64-year-old woman at her residence in Mumbai.

The accused was a resident of Mumbai – identified as Umesh Gulabrao Dhok – confessed to his crime under police custody and was charged with various crimes under the IPC.

According to the preliminary investigation, under the pretext of dropping her home, the man lured the woman to his room located in Shantinagar.

An Indian police officer claimed that the accused started forcing himself on the woman and faced resistance over which the accused assaulted her multiple times and repeatedly raped the elder woman.

Later, the woman lost consciousness after which the accused fled and left the woman outside her house, who was disoriented at the time.

The locals found the woman and reported the incident to the local police, after which the police were able to arrest the accused.