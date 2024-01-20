24.9 C
WATCH: Man assaults elderly in public gets instant lesson

A man ended up on the wrong side after he assaulted an elderly man on the street and got instant treatment for his behavior.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, captioned, “dude stands up for an elderly man who was attacked and harassed.”

The post was shared today and instantly went viral on social media and received 148K views from the netizens.

The attacker was criticized by the people on the internet for attacking the elderly man, with one of the account respond, “This was the appropriate response to a bully.”

