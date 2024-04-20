Man attacks girl using sickle after heated argument

26.9 C
A shocking incident was reported from India’s Himachal Pradesh where a young man allegedly attacked a female student with a sickle leaving her critically injured.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital in Palampur, a hill station in India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, for medical assistance where the staff declared her condition to be critical with several bruises on her body.

The individual accused in the case is from Masal in Nagrota, while the victim is from Salan village in Sulah Vidhan Sabha.

The Indian police authorities have taken the accused into custody, meanwhile further investigations are underway into the matter.

