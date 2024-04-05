Man Attacks Wife With Scissor, Knife For Talking To Male Co-Worker

Angered with his 33-year-old wife talking to her male colleague, the woman was allegedly attacked by his husband with a scissor and a knife in Bengaluru.

The Indian police officials stated that the couple’s minor daughter saw the incident and immediately rushed to neighbours for help around 6pm to 8pm on Sunday, the victim, Bindu Naveen, was taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

A medico-legal case was registered by the Victoria Hospital and the victim’s statement was recorded, the Indian police officials said.

According to the police spokesperson, the victim works in a private firm and her Husband, Naveen had suspected her of cheating on him with her colleague.

Naveen used to doubt her and assumed her to be unfaithful if she even talked to her male colleague.

One such incident triggered him when on Sunday, one of her male co-workers visited Bindu to discuss work. As per the cops, seeing a male co-worker visiting his wife, he allegedly got frustrated and started abusing her.

“Enraged with this, he stabbed her using a scissor and a knife multiple, leaving her severely wounded. However, with the immediate help of her daughter, she was rushed to the hospital and survived,” added the police officer.

The victim was taken to a nearby local hospital and later shifted to Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

This was not the first time he tried to kill her, but, last year, he allegedly took his wife to a forest in Bannerghatta and attacked her with an iron rod.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 394 (causing hurt using a dangerous weapon), section 351, and section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway regarding the incident.