Man attempts suicide in Malir court washroom

KARACHI: A man attempted suicide on the premises of a Malir court on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The man was brought to the court by the Shah Latif police on the expiry of his physical remand in a criminal case.

He attempted to slit his throat in a washroom of the court building. However, lawyers standing close-by swung into action and saved his life. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital.

In Sept this year, a man had attempted suicide by jumping off the first floor of a court building after his wife refused to go with him in Lahore.

Abdul Rehman and his wife Saba appeared before a judicial magistrate in a case involving their freewill marriage. The woman in a statement to the magistrate said she wanted to go with her parents. The man got upset over her statement and started banging his head against the wall before jumping off the first floor of the building.

