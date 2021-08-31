Man attempts to throw wife, 4 children into canal over dispute

KASUR: In a dreadful turn of events Tuesday displaying the barbarism still rooted notwithstanding the human civilization, a Pattoki man allegedly attempted to throw into a running water stream his wife and four children after a falling out, ARY News reported.

The Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell said it timely took cognizance of the matter and secured the victim woman and children in their custody while the culprit was arrested by Pattoki police.

He tried to toss us all into the water stream, the victim woman told police in her statement.

Police arrested alleged criminal Abdul Hameed and booked him on a number of charges for his attempt.

Identification parade in Minar-e-Pakistan assault case to be held tomorrow

Separately in authorities acting on crimes against women, the identification parade of the 158 arrested suspects in the Minar e Pakistan TikToker’s assault case is scheduled for September 1 (tomorrow).

As per details, the identification parade will be held in the presence of the judicial magistrate at the camp jail. The arrangements for the identification parade have been put in place by the jail staff.

Ayesha Akram, who failed to come for the identification parade on August 28, will be brought to the camp jail in police security. Section 144 will be imposed in adjoining areas of the camp jail tomorrow to avoid any untoward incident.