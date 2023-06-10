Man attends online meeting while stuck in heavy traffic

A picture went viral on social media which showed a man on a motorcycle reportedly attending an online meeting while stuck in heavy traffic in India’s Bengaluru city that gain notoriety for its notorious traffic jams.

The picture posted on Twitter was captioned, “Teams Call Zaruri hai…Peak Bengaluru Moment.”

It portrays a motorcyclist equipped with a mobile holder is engaged in a Microsoft Teams meeting amid the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Teams Call Zaruri hai 😂 Peak Bengaluru Moment @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/GF1cIqL1Sg — Vaibhav (@vaishah01) June 9, 2023

Bengaluru city is best known for its pleasant weather and friendly inhabitants but it has also gained notoriety for its traffic jams.

The citizens get used to the huge traffic jams and prepared themselves for multitasking, skillfully navigating through the endless congestion while accomplishing their tasks.

Earlier, another picture quickly spread across social media depicting the Bengaluru citizens’ multitasking and vibrant spirit.

The viral picture showed a woman seated on a Rapido bike and busy with her work on a laptop as she travelled along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road stretch.