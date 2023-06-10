31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Advertisement -

Man attends online meeting while stuck in heavy traffic

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A picture went viral on social media which showed a man on a motorcycle reportedly attending an online meeting while stuck in heavy traffic in India’s Bengaluru city that gain notoriety for its notorious traffic jams.

The picture posted on Twitter was captioned, “Teams Call Zaruri hai…Peak Bengaluru Moment.”

It portrays a motorcyclist equipped with a mobile holder is engaged in a Microsoft Teams meeting amid the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Bengaluru city is best known for its pleasant weather and friendly inhabitants but it has also gained notoriety for its traffic jams.

The citizens get used to the huge traffic jams and prepared themselves for multitasking, skillfully navigating through the endless congestion while accomplishing their tasks.

Earlier, another picture quickly spread across social media depicting the Bengaluru citizens’ multitasking and vibrant spirit.

The viral picture showed a woman seated on a Rapido bike and busy with her work on a laptop as she travelled along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road stretch.

online meeting in traffic, Peak Bengaluru Moment, viral picture

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.