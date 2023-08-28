Man beaten to death, mother stripped over sexual harassment case

In a horrific incident, a Dalit man was brutally murdered and his mother was stripped after he refused to withdraw a sexual harassment case lodged by his sister

The brutal incident took place in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after an argument broke out between a man and the accused over withdrawal of a sexual harassment case filed by the victim’s sister in 2019. The accused had been pressuring the victim’s sister to withdraw her complaint.

The accused, Vikram Singh Thakur, first vandalised the victim’s house and then murdered him. When the victim’s mother arrived to intervene, they stripped her naked.

The police have arrested eight accused, including the main suspect. Some of the accused, including the village head’s husband, are still at large. The police teams are conducting searches at various locations to apprehend them.

According to the victim’s sister, the accused came to her house and persuaded them to withdraw the sexual harassment case. However, when the victim’s mother refused, they threatened her and vandalised her house.

“They left the house and met Nitin near the bus stand in the village and started thrashing him. When my mother went there to intervene, they beat her up too and stripped her. I pleaded with them to leave them. However, they threatened to rape me. I ran into a jungle and called the police for help,” the victim’s sister revealed