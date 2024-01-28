Man beats father, uncle to death over property dispute

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old man beat his father and uncle to death in broad daylight allegedly over a property dispute in India’s Hyderabad city

The Mailardevpally police confirmed the causalities and said that a man named Rakesh, 24, killed his father Lakshminarayana and uncle Srinivasulu over a property dispute.

The police said that Lakshminarayana, the accused’s father decided to sell their house and the son was demanding his share of the amount. After a dispute between the son and father, other relatives were also called to settle the matter.

The son-father duo argued the issue during which Rakesh dragged his father on the road and started beating him with an iron rod.

The police said that a relative believed to be suspect’s uncle Srinivasulu tried to intervene and rescue Lakshminarayana, but was also beaten up by Rakesh.

Lakshminarayana and Srinivasulu sustained severe injuries and died on their way to the hospital for treatment.

Rakesh was arrested by the police and a case has been registered for the dual murder.