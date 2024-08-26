Man beats wife to death for giving birth to daughter in Punjab

In a shocking incident, a woman was tortured to death by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a daughter in Bahawalnagar, Punjab.

According to police, the incident took place in Khadam area of Bahawalnagar.

The victim, Shumaila Bibi, a resident of Kot Radha Kishan, had married Nauman from Khadam Abad Colony, Bahawalnagar, of her own choice.

The couple had two sons and four daughters. However, Shumaila faced constant abuse from her husband and in-laws for not bringing dowry and for giving birth to daughters.

The police, upon receiving a complaint from Shumaila’s brother, registered a case against the man at the City B Division Police Station and arrested him.

The deceased’s body was sent to the District Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

