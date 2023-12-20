Man beheads wife over delay in morning tea

In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old man allegedly beheaded his 50-year-old wife over a dispute regarding the delay in morning tea.

The horrifying incident took place in Fazalgarh village of Ghaziabad, in India’s state of Uttar Pradesh, near Delhi.

The police said Dharamvir, a 52-year-old daily wage worker, stabbed his wife with a sword before committing the gruesome act. The motive behind the attack was revealed to be his wife Sundari taking “too long to prepare his morning tea”.

Following the horrifying incident, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at Ghaziabad’s Bhojpur police station. The deceased’s body has also been sent for post-mortem.

According to the deceased’s son, his father Dharamvir, verbally abused his mother before grabbing a sword from inside their house and fatally slitting her throat.

The horrifying incident didn’t end with the initial act, as the accused continued to assault his wife’s lifeless body multiple times with the sword.

“I and my two sisters tried to save our mother, but my father threatened to kill us. That is why we left the place. My father while fleeing was brandishing the sword so that nobody could catch hold of him,” said the son.

Following the gruesome incident, the police successfully recovered the sword and arrested the man. The accused, Dharamvir Jatav, was presented before a court, and after legal proceedings, he was remanded to jail custody.