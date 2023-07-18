Man being forced to act like dog, disturbing video goes viral

A disturbing video went viral on social media which showed a man in Bhopal city of India’s Madhya Pradesh state being forced to act like a dog by a group of men.

The viral video showed a group of men abusing and threatening a man while pulling on a leash which they tied around his neck.

According to the Indian news channel, the group of men can be heard shouting at the victim, saying to act like a dog and apologise. “Kutta ban (Act like a dog). Bol Sahil bhai, sorry(Say sorry, Sahil)”.

The victim has been identified as Vijay Ramchandani.

The man in a black youth can be seen pleading in the clip, “Sahil Bhai mere baap hai, mere bade bhai hai. Meri maa unki maa, unki maa meri maa (Sahil bhai is my father, my elder brother. My mother is his mother, his mother is mine),”

A man forced to act like a dog in Madhya Pradesh. State HM Narottam Mishra, taking cognizance of the incident, ordered the police commissioner to probe and submit a report within 24 hours. Meanwhile, the local administration demolished the house of one of the accused@Gurjarrrrr pic.twitter.com/OrJ3aIyviT — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 19, 2023

Taking notice of the disturbing video, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered the Police Commissioner to probe the viral video.

The Police Commissioner has been ordered to investigate and take necessary action within 24 hours.

Police arrested three men — Sameer, Sajid, and Faizan — after filing a case against them. An FIR has also been registered against the accused under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act.