Man bids farewell to ‘toxic job’ with dhols outside office

A man was joined by his friends as they played dhols and danced to celebrate his last day in an office that had toxic work environment.

Aniket, a sales associate from Pune in India, called dhol players and danced to the beats on his last day at the office as his manager watched the whole scene, an Indian media outlet reported.

Indian content creator Anish Bhagat shared a video on Instagram that showed the events leading to their planned celebration in front of Aniket’s office and record him leaving his toxic job.

According to the sales associate, he was not given a proper raise, while his boss also did not show him respect despite working with the company for three years.

Given his grievance, he and his friends decided to gather outside his office with dhols and dance, a video of which was shared on Bhagat’s Instagram account.

Seeing Aniket and his friends dancing to the beats of the dhols, the manager got enraged and was seen pushing people and shouting at them.

Meanwhile, Bhagat in the caption of the post wrote, “I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common. Aniket is ready to begin with his next step. I hope this story inspires people.”