Man bites friend’s neck to drink blood, gets killed by him

In a horrific incident that went viral in no time, a man bit friend’s neck to drink blood but he killed him to save his own life.

The incident took place in the Indian state of Maharashtra where a man killed his friend by smashing him with stone. He said that his friend wanted to drink his blood and had bitten his neck.

Rahul Lohar, the alleged killer went out with his friends and one of his drunk friends Ishtiaq Khan asked him if he wanted to drink his blood. He bit Rahul on his neck, which led to a fight among them.

He left the place but a few hours later, he came to meet Ishtiaq again and said “You want to drink my blood? I won’t let you live now,” he told Ishtiaq and smashed his head with a stone, killing him.

An Indian news agency, quoting Kanpur Police, reported that the Prayag Vidya Mandir Inter College students – who were good friends – had a tussle over talking to the girl.

Their fellow students went on to say that the accused brought a knife in his bag and attacked the victim, identified as Nilendra Tiwari, during lunch break. The staff found the deceased lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the Hallett Hospital, where he was declared dead.