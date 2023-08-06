Man bites friend’s neck to drink blood, gets killed by him

In a horrific incident that went viral in no time, a man bit friend’s neck to drink blood but he killed him to save his own life.
The incident took place in the Indian state of Maharashtra where a man killed his friend by smashing him with stone. He said that his friend wanted to drink his blood and had bitten his neck.
Rahul Lohar, the alleged killer went out with his friends and one of his drunk friends Ishtiaq Khan asked him if he wanted to drink his blood. He bit Rahul on his neck, which led to a fight among them.
He left the place but a few hours later, he came to meet Ishtiaq again and said “You want to drink my blood? I won’t let you live now,” he told Ishtiaq and smashed his head with a stone, killing him.