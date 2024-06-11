Man bites, kills three-year-old step son

LAHORE: A spine chilling incident was reported where a step-father allegedly beat three-year-old son to death in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The mother who admitted that she was remained silent about the abuse and torture to her son was a try to save her second marriage.

She stated that Arishman was from her first marriage, and she has two children from her previous marriage before getting divorce.

The mother in her detailed statement to the police revealed that her husband, Khabibur Rehman, is not the biological father of her deceased son and had a deep-seated dislike for her children from the previous marriage.

The mother of the deceased child in her statement claimed that the accused used to torture and bite the 3-year-old child with his teeth.

“Khabibur Rehman struck Arishman on the head with a stick, resulting in the death of the child,” the mother claimed.

The police have confirmed that Khabibur Rehman is currently in custody and will face severe legal consequences.