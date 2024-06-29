Man booked for scamming childhood friends with fake US visas

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle has booked a man who allegedly scammed childhood friends with fake US visas, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused Sheikh Muhammad Hudifa, a fraudster posed as a US-based employee and deceived his childhood friends into paying him Rs 1.5 million online.

He also sent fake emails and WhatsApp messages, pretending to be employee of a US based food chain and asked them for fake visa interviews at the US consulate in Karachi.

The victims, including two brothers, Syed Muazam and Muhammad Muiz, were asked to submit their passports and were told they would receive a call for an interview at the US consulate.

After receiving the passports, the accused issued fake US visas to the two brothers. The accused remained in contact with the victims after arriving in Pakistan but soon disappeared and switched off his contact number.

The victims then approached the US consulate in Karachi, where they discovered that they had been scammed. The FIA Cybercrime Circle has taken action against the fraudster and is investigating the matter further.