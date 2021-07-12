Another man falls prey to brain-eating amoeba in Karachi

KARACHI: Naegleria fowleri claimed the life of another man at a hospital in Karachi on Monday, confirmed provincial health authorities.

According to sources, Rana Shakeel, a resident of Karachi’s Dalmia, contracted the rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming in pool at a farm-house situated in Malir district few days back.

Later, he complained of severe headache and fever and was taken to the hospital in Karachi. Shakeel was under treatment at the hospital where he breathed his last on Monday night.

The total number of deaths in the port city due to Naegleria in the ongoing year has reached four.

With the latest addition, this year’s death toll from the brain-eating amoeba has reached five in the port city so far.

Read More: NAEGLERIA CLAIMS ANOTHER LIFE IN KARACHI, TALLY JUMPS TO FOUR

Earlier on July 12, the Naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, had claimed the life of another patient in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting Sindh Health Department report.

According to the health department, an 8-year-old boy named Zohaib, who was put on a ventilator last week had died at Karachi’s private hospital.

He was a resident of Karachi’s Shadman Town. The total number of deaths in the port city due to Naegleria in the ongoing year had reached four.