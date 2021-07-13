Man who brandished weapon infront of Parliament sent on judicial remand‎

ISLAMABAD: A session court on Tuesday sent a man who brandished a weapon infront of Parliament House in Islamabad to prison on judicial remand, ARY NEWS reported.

The suspect Malik Sohail was presented before the court, where judicial magistrate Malik Aman sent him to judicial remand. He was previously booked in a case at the Secretariat police station.

The police told the court that the suspect was mentally ill and the weapon used by him was recovered. The court directed the authorities to present him before the bench on July 27.

On Monday, a man brandishing a pistol outside the Parliament House was arrested by the police.

The armed man, whose identity was not disclosed at that time, was threatening and forcefully stopping the vehicles at Islamabad’s D Chowk while holding pistols in both hands.

Acting timely, the police arrested the armed man and recovered pistols from his custody. He has been shifted to PS Secretariat for further investigation.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed later confirmed in a presser that the suspect was a mentally ill person and no bullet was found from the pistols.