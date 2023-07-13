Man brutally kills wife for not cooking chicken curry

In a horrific incident reported in India, a man brutally killed his wife with an axe for not cooking the chicken curry, instead cooking the eggplant curry.

The terrifying incident took place in Mancherial district in India’s Telangana state.

According to the Indian media reports, a 50-year-old man namely Galipelli Posham brutally killed his wife, 45-year-old Galipelli Shankaramma, using an axe when she was sleeping. The killer managed to flee from the scene.

Police launched a manhunt for the accused.

READ: Man kills himself after his daughter’s molester released from jail

A few days ago, a murder incident was reported from India’s financial and technology hub, Gurugram, where a man stabbed a woman to death in front of her mother.

Trigger Warning

A CCTV video emerged on social media and got viral in which the attacker can be seen approaching the victim and after holding a conversation for a while, the man stabbed the girl to death.

गुरुग्राम के पालम विहार थाना क्षेत्र में एक युवक ने युवती को चाकू मार की हत्या…युवती के परिजनों ने आरोपी को मौके से पकड़ किया पुलिस के हवाले…शादी से मना करने पर लड़की को चाकुओं से गोद कर मार डाला. pic.twitter.com/87ZH2tDwd3 — Gaurav Kumar (@gaurav1307kumar) July 10, 2023

The victim’s mother tried her best to stop the accused but was unsuccessful in her attempts as she saw her daughter perish in front of her eyes. She somehow managed to catch the killer and handed him over to the police.

After the investigation, the Indian police revealed that the woman was murdered as she refused to marry the man.

The entire murder incident was caught on a CCTV camera placed nearby.