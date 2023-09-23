Man burned to death by in-laws for ‘not giving Rs 30,000’

KANDHKOT: A man was burned to death by his in-laws after he refused to give them Rs 30,000 in Kashmore, Kandhkot, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man named Khalid Khosa went to Kashmore to bring his wife back home from his in-laws.

However, his father-in-law and brother demanded Rs 30,000 from Khalid. Upon refusing to give them the amount, they poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

Furthermore, the family of the deceased protested in front of the SSP office with the dead body. Whereas, the police officials said that the accused will be arrested after the FIR is registered.

In a separate incident, a video of a man throwing his pregnant wife into a well-over dowry in India went viral on social media.

An Indian news agency reported that the heartbreaking incident happened in the Neemuch city of Madhya Pradesh state.

The age-restricted viral video showed the victim Usha – who hailed from Rajasthan state’s Pratapgarh district – holding onto a rope while lying at the bottom of a well. She sobbed and cried for mercy.

Her husband Rakesh Keer had filmed the incident and sent the video to his in-laws for coercing INR500,000 dowry from them.