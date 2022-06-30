Man calmly shaves next to missile, video goes viral

A bizarre video of a Ukrainian calmly shaving next to an unexploded Russian missile in his house is going viral.

The man was identified as Alexandr Kolomiets. He is a resident of Kharkiv city.

The video shows the 43-year-old gardener, who resides in Kharkiv city, shaving his beard in the kitchen while laughing. He pointed to the explosive that went through the roof and into his house.

The Ukrainian man, speaking with a foreign news agency, said received a similar picture from his godfather who also serves in the military. He admitted he thought the picture was fake.

“I looked at the photo and did not believe in its plausibility, because the damage from the rocket was unrealistically clear, following the shape of the rocket, and did not cause much damage,” Kolomiets was quoted as saying in the report.

The viral video of the missile in his house served as an apology by the 43-year-old to his godfather.

It is pertinent to mention that the United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday. The organization will come together following Russia’s missile strike on a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk which left at least 18 dead.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, at least 21 people are still reported missing as well.

