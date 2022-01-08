Man carries weapon inside police station, attacks prisoner in lock-up

DAKI: An armed man has opened fire inside a police lock-up in Daki and injured a prisoner who had been taken to the police station in an abduction case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

An armed man entered Daki police station and opened fire on a prisoner kept in the lock-up.

The prisoner named Shehbaz sustained injuries in the firing incident who was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Police said that the inmate’s condition was out of danger. It was learnt that Shehbaz had been arrested by police for allegedly abducting a girl.

The armed man was arrested by the police officials besides recovering a pistol, claimed the police officials, adding that a thorough investigation was launched into the incident.

READ: POLICE REGISTER CASE OF ALLEGED TARGET KILLING IN KARACHI’S SOLDIER BAZAAR

Earlier in December, unidentified men had opened fire at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar, killing two people in what police termed as an apparent killing over personal enmity.

The police had found during the probe that one of the victims, Javed Baloch, carried a police card in which he has been mentioned as a police inspector.

“It emerged that Javed had remained associated with police and probed cases against Lyari gang war,” they said adding that the incident would be investigated from all angles.

According to SSP West, “Javed Baloch is a terminated cop while Musadiq is a retired employee of Sindh Secretariat,” he said adding that 18 spent casings and three bullets were recovered from the spot.

Javed Baloch’s name, according to SSP West, had appeared in the JIT of Uzair Baloch besides also in the case involving the murder of Lyari gang war kingpin Arshad aka Pappu.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!