WATCH: Man caught red-handed while trying to break ATM machine

KARACHI: A man was caught red-handed while trying to break an ATM machine in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Khayaban-e-Tanzeem of DHA’s Tauheed Commercial Area where a masked man entered the ATM booth to steal cash from the automated teller machine.

He was seen in the CCTV footage while taking out tools from his pocket and once he looked towards the surveillance camera.

The man, who is identified as Rafiq Ahmed, later used the tools to break the ATM machine and made many attempts to pull out the cash tray without having any fear.

Superintendent Police (SP) Tawheed Memon told the media that he was completely unaware of the presence of the police officials outside the ATM booth. After noticing the policemen there, he made a failed attempt to flee from the scene.

Memon said that he was immediately arrested after he came out of the ATM booth.

Earlier in October, police had foiled an attempt of breaking into an automated teller machine (ATM) in Karachi’s Civil Lines area.

Unidentified robbers after spraying the CCTV camera installed in the ATM booth of a private bank in Civil Lines areas tried to break into the machine to steal the cash but they were failed and fled as the police party of Madadgar 15 reached the spot after being informed.

The police had said that the ATM machine has been damaged by the robbers while cash present in the machine is safe.

