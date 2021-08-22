Man in central Punjab sets car on fire with wife inside over dispute

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A man in the central Punjab town has Sunday allegedly set alight his wife while she was inside his car after an altercation, ARY News reported.

The wife, who could not timely get out of the burning car, has sustained burn injuries and has been shifted to the hospital.

A police official has confirmed the man has fled the scene after the incident and the victim woman has been shifted to the hospital.

This incident took place on Phalia Road, Jholana, and the police teams are in pursuit of the fleeing suspect. However, it has not been confirmed whether the case has been registered by the police.

Friends ‘confess’ to raping, killing youth in Sukkur hotel after drugging him

Separately from Sukkur, the local police said earlier today the friends of the deceased youth had allegedly drugged him inside a hotel room where he was then raped by a group and then to be left in a precarious health situation.

The arrested friends of dead victim Fahim Abbasi have confessed to their doings that fatally wounded the youth amid his emergency medical treatment.

He was drugged with ice (crystal meth), hashish and liquor before he was gang-raped by the group in a hotel room where the suspects invited him over.