Man chops off wife’s hand to stop her from taking government job

A man from India chopped off his wife’s hand to stop her from joining a state government nursing job.

Sariful Sheikh, who hails from Ketugram village of East Burdwan district in West Bengal state, cut the hand of Renu Khatun. He then took her to a hospital for treatment but hid the severed hand in his house so the doctors would not reattach it.

She was initially treated at Katwa Sub-Divisional Hospital. She got shifted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where her condition is being strictly monitored.

Renu Khatun’s relatives have filed a complaint after which attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, voluntary causing hurt with sharp weapons and husband subjecting the woman to cruelty case were filed against the man and his family members.

The suspects and his family members are still at large.

The report stated the suspect first chopped off the victim’s wrists with a sharp-edged weapon. He then pressed the arms of his sleeping wife with a pillow to severe her hand.

Locals told authorities of the woman undergoing nursing training and were working as a nursing assistant at a private hospital in Durgapur town. Her husband got angry when she landed the state government job.

They added the man was unemployed and thought his spouse would leave him and his family after getting the job.

The victim’s brother Ripon Sheikh said Sher Mohammad was pressurizing her to reject her appointment.

“However, my sister always dreamt of pursuing a nursing career and she refused. We never knew that Sher Mohammad’s feeling of insecurity will take such a tragic turn,” he said.

