Man City clinch Champions League last-16 spot

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki struck before halftime to secure a Champions League a place in the last-16 for their side in a 2-0 victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side claimed eighth spot in the eight-game league phase to avoid the two-legged playoffs and advance directly to the last-16 for a precious slice of breathing room in an already-packed fixture schedule.

Haaland headed an early chance wide but made up for it in the 11th minute when Jeremy Doku delivered a perfect ball to put Haaland one-on-one with Ugurcan Cakır. The Norwegian chipped the ball over the keeper for his first open-play goal in 10 games.

Doku also provided the assist for Cherki’s goal when he drew two defenders before laying the ball back for the Frenchman, who took a touch before slotting it home in the 29th minute.